PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,355,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,652,000 after buying an additional 103,969 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,197,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,963,000 after buying an additional 520,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,944,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,912,000 after buying an additional 60,435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,368,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,625,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,621,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,406 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $136.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $140.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.85.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

