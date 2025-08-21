Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,018 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 509,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,473,000 after purchasing an additional 236,733 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after purchasing an additional 718,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $133.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.40 and its 200-day moving average is $135.09.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

