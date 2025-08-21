International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 25% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 271,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 75,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Trading Down 25.0%

The company has a current ratio of 43.32, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

International Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.