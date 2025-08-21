Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Shares Up 27.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report) were up 27.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 5,122,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 878% from the average daily volume of 523,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$34.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 4.95.
Maple Gold Mines Company Profile
Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.
