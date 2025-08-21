Ecolab Inc. $ECL is Wormser Freres Gestion’s 9th Largest Position

Wormser Freres Gestion increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 4.9% of Wormser Freres Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wormser Freres Gestion’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 765,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,379,000 after purchasing an additional 38,292 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total transaction of $383,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,108.84. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.51 per share, for a total transaction of $167,106.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,640,663.03. The trade was a 3.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.21.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $285.3220 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.62 and a twelve month high of $286.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 13.59%.The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

