Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,543,108 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 43,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.05% of QUALCOMM worth $1,773,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $493,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398,956.70. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $155.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $182.10. The company has a market cap of $167.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.