Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.68 Billion Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,647,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,858 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,682,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,421,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,599,000 after purchasing an additional 363,402 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Cencora by 8.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,411,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,984,000 after acquiring an additional 404,093 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cencora by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,944,000 after buying an additional 1,994,256 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cencora by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,421,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,004,000 after purchasing an additional 252,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on COR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.25.
Shares of COR stock opened at $303.2610 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $309.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.37 and its 200 day moving average is $279.82.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The company had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.
In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
