Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. GE Aerospace makes up 0.5% of Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in GE Aerospace by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $266.9230 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $283.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $281.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.69 and a 200-day moving average of $225.50.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

