Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is Aufman Associates Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Aufman Associates Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,901 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 18.0% of Aufman Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,357,000 after purchasing an additional 660,028 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,802,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $58.89 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The company has a market capitalization of $169.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

