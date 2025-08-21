CW Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

CW Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $20,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,016,207,000 after buying an additional 20,059,303 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,626,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 330.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,292,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,169,000 after buying an additional 8,671,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 354.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,942,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,979,000 after buying an additional 7,753,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,641,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,126,000 after buying an additional 6,357,753 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $131.3960 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.65. The stock has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $141.99.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,823,574 shares of company stock valued at $721,676,802. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

