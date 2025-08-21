Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of Adobe FY2025 Earnings

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adobe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the software company will post earnings per share of $16.81 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.86. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $16.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.58.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $353.43 on Thursday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $149.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,029,950,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 46,806.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,147,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,109,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,202,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,562 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after buying an additional 1,856,544 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $607,443,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

