Accredited Wealth Management LLC Acquires 458 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Accredited Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Accredited Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768,521 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 690.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,266 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,300,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,310,000 after purchasing an additional 978,455 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,932,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 845,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,208,000 after buying an additional 501,013 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.13. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

