Accredited Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Progressive by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Progressive from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.53.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $252.2440 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $228.54 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total value of $7,423,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,945 shares in the company, valued at $122,741,523.40. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $795,324.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,387.48. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,823 shares of company stock worth $27,658,151 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.