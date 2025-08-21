Accredited Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Accredited Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Accredited Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $97.3560 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.68 and a 200-day moving average of $90.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $99.41.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

