Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26,731 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.0% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Walmart were worth $40,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Whelan Financial raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 4,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $216,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at $61,547,399.40. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,056,455 shares in the company, valued at $100,511,128.70. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,841 shares of company stock worth $8,161,365. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $102.3860 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.67. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.59 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $817.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

