The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $5,886,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD stock opened at $402.0330 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.65 and its 200-day moving average is $371.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $399.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

