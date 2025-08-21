1,693 Shares in FedEx Corporation $FDX Acquired by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,693 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,650,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.9% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $386,399,000 after acquiring an additional 732,266 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 18,202.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $133,003,000 after acquiring an additional 542,605 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 433,789 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $122,038,000 after acquiring an additional 318,448 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,960,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FedEx Stock Performance
FDX stock opened at $227.2250 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $308.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.25.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
