Top Oil Stocks To Watch Today – August 18th

ServiceNow, Caterpillar, Exxon Mobil, Procter & Gamble, Chevron, EQT, and Waste Management are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the exploration, production, refining or distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. Their market value fluctuates with changes in global oil supply and demand, geopolitical events and individual company performance. Investors buy oil stocks to gain exposure to the energy sector and potentially profit from rises in crude-oil prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded up $15.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $883.16. 1,303,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $967.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $933.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $183.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.23, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $410.54. 1,536,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $441.15.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.82. 5,486,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,720,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.92. 3,561,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,142,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.37.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $156.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,492,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,348,811. Chevron has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

EQT (EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.23. 6,995,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,376,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.16. EQT has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

WM stock traded down $2.31 on Monday, hitting $224.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,843. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $199.69 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.68. The stock has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64.

