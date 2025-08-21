Credit Agricole S A Decreases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54,097 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,408,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,908,141,000 after purchasing an additional 240,965 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,341,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,888,000 after purchasing an additional 128,131 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,436,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,026,000 after purchasing an additional 38,348 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,192,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,259,000 after purchasing an additional 457,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,231,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,184,000 after purchasing an additional 283,445 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $118.9710 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.540-5.610 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

