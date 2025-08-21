Robotics Stocks To Watch Now – August 18th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, Ouster, EPAM Systems, and Serve Robotics are the five Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or deploy robots and automation technologies across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, logistics and consumer products. By investing in these equities, investors gain exposure to the growth potential of robotics and AI-driven machinery, with performance typically tied to technological innovation, adoption rates and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.24. 106,637,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,337,297. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.52. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The company has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of TER traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.45. 1,115,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,768. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.07. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Shares of OUST traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.54. 2,970,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,287. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. Ouster has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.74.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM traded up $7.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.07. 476,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,587. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.52. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $138.15 and a 52 week high of $269.00. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.67.

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

Shares of SERV traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.29. 6,226,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,105,076. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. Serve Robotics has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $616.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of -0.11.

