Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,044 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,255 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after buying an additional 1,780,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $145,846,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.0%

UPS stock opened at $86.9280 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $145.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average of $102.33.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

