Korea Investment CORP Purchases 175,243 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,243 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $23,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $22,493,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 591,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,170,943.39. The trade was a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 104,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,356,774.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 228,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,035,476.94. This trade represents a 31.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,644,685 shares of company stock worth $448,881,884 in the last ninety days. 14.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $105.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average of $67.34. The stock has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $117.70.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

