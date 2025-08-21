Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,712 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 640.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 286.2% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $118.9710 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.540-5.610 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

