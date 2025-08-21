United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 148 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.47, for a total value of $46,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 64,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,174,616.12. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $98,449.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,362. This trade represents a 11.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,990 shares of company stock worth $104,292,000. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1,503,800 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.60.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
