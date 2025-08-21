TFB Advisors LLC Purchases 88 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $255.1610 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $236.67 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.08.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

