Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $30,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Marriott International by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $263.53 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.94 and its 200-day moving average is $260.38. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $670,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,067 shares in the company, valued at $32,741,281.30. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

