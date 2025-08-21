Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $23.36 Million in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,360,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,877,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $308.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $228.26 and a 52-week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

