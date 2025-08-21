American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 903 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of American Express by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in American Express by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.05.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. This trade represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $18,360,145.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,527.47. The trade was a 87.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,219 shares of company stock worth $40,555,901. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $308.3250 on Thursday. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $329.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The business had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

