Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Stock Position in M&T Bank Corporation $MTB

Candriam S.C.A. cut its stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,343 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $19,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 104.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MTB. Wall Street Zen upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.88.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total value of $252,181.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,899.88. This represents a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $485,579.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,731.89. This trade represents a 20.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,346 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:MTB opened at $193.2560 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.66. M&T Bank Corporation has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $225.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.44%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

