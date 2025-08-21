United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 143 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.69.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6%

S&P Global stock opened at $557.8680 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.26. The stock has a market cap of $170.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.