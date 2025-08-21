Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $15.35 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 168,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 916.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 51,221 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 151,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,828,000 after buying an additional 65,366 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $86.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.85. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

