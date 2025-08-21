Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 230 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $480.45 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $506.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.53. The stock has a market cap of $172.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,839 shares of company stock worth $7,896,972 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

