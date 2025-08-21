Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD Shares Sold by Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC reduced its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%
NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $48.05 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
