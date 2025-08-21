Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD Shares Sold by Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC reduced its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $48.05 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.