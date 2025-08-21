Fiserv, Inc. $FI Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $639,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 211,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,641,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.8% during the first quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 78,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv Trading Up 0.6%
Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.08.
Fiserv Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
