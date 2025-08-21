Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,626 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.12. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $51.87.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.