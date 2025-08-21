Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675,148 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 10.87% of Keysight Technologies worth $2,814,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,523.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,651.08. The trade was a 16.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,528.80. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,241 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,631. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

NYSE KEYS opened at $158.5390 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.39. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $121.43 and a one year high of $186.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 10.36%.Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

