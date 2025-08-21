Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,670,294 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,845,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,670,294 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Ross Stores worth $2,280,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 372.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 36.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $146.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.25.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 9.79%.Ross Stores’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROST

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.