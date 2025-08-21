iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Stock Holdings Trimmed by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,445 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.7% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $86.2850 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $147.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.3580.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

