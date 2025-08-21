Natera, Inc. $NTRA Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,537,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795,315 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Natera worth $1,490,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Natera by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,393,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,611,000 after purchasing an additional 77,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Natera by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,361,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,041,055,000 after purchasing an additional 660,538 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Natera by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,035,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,908,000 after purchasing an additional 245,719 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,521,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,127,000 after buying an additional 80,865 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its position in Natera by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,222,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,534,000 after buying an additional 82,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $471,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,922,509.35. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $418,383.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 65,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,082. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,792 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,972. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $160.64 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.57 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 1.76.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.19.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

