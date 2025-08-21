Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Trading Down 17.9% – Here’s What Happened

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 17.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 318,037 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 159,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Sonoro Energy Trading Down 17.9%

The company has a market cap of C$26.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -6.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36.

About Sonoro Energy

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

