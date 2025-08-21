Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,762 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $195.0670 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,190,710.25. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

