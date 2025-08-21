Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,177,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,675,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $47,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.5890 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $180.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.87. The company has a market capitalization of $430.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.