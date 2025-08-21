Summit Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Southern Company (The) $SO

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,546 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $94.9140 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Southern

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.