Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC Takes $328,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $877,468,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 35,458.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,015,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,123 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 245.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,933 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,235,000 after buying an additional 1,408,421 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,567,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,316,000 after buying an additional 429,953 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE TT opened at $425.6940 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.81.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $458.60.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

