CW Advisors LLC Buys 6,422 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $264,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $586.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $704.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $594.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $573.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.11.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

