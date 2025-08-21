Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Starbucks stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.6%

SBUX stock opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.70 and a 200 day moving average of $93.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $117.46.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 274 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

