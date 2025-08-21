Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 907,184 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.4% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,015,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.93.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $592.2310 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $461.90 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $555.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $535.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,440. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the sale, the director owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,269 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,699. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

