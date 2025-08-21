Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,492,486 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492,486 shares during the period. GE Aerospace accounts for approximately 0.6% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $5,030,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 41,221.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,646,000 after buying an additional 68,016 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $266.9230 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.69 and a 200-day moving average of $225.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $281.50.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

