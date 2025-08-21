Accredited Wealth Management LLC Has $105,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,412 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,594,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,503,899,000 after acquiring an additional 105,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 480,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $109,499,000 after acquiring an additional 213,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $225.6890 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $133.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

