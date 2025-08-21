Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Shares Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 25% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 666,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 135,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$14.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

